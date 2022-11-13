Miami Dolphins: Jackson active, Bridgewater, Igbinoghene out
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are about an hour and a half from kickoff and they already have released their inactive list for the game against the Browns.
Austin Jackson is returning to football today after a lengthy stint on IR. Now the question is will he start over Brandon Shell or serve in a backup role this week in case Terron Armstead has to leave the game?
Armstead will play today but he has been limited all week in practice (not a surprise) and is dealing with a calf issue as well as the season-long toe issue.
Making his way back to the inactive list is Noah Igbinoghene. The corner has gotten a lot of playing time over the last few weeks with mixed results, mostly below expectations.
Myles Gaskin, River Cracraft, Erik Ezukanma, and Teddy Bridgewater are all out this week.
Bridgewater’s absence means that rookie Skylar Thompson will be the backup to Tua should the Dolphins need him. Miami faces a tough edge rush from Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.
Bridgewater has been dealing with a knee injury and has been limited in practice this week. Still, it is a bit of a surprise that he is not active.
Myles Gaskin has spent almost the entire season inactive and it is becoming more and more clear that his future in Miami is likely going to end after the season. Miami should have tried to trade him before the deadline, of course, maybe they did.
Verone McKinley will be back today as well. This will give the Dolphins four active safeties for today’s game including Clayton Fejedelem and Eric Rowe.
The Browns will be without Kellen Mond, Demetric Felton, Thomas Graham, Michael Dunn, and Perrion Winfrey. They will also be without TE David Njoku and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Those are two big losses for the Browns today and will put more pressure on their defensive edge rushers to keep Tua Tagovailoa off-balance and under pressure.