Mr. Sunshine will join the Miami Dolphins today to help beat the Browns
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will host the Cleveland Browns today before taking a mid-season break next week but they will have a little extra help today.
Cleveland will enter today’s game 3-5 and try to keep their hopes alive for an extended season but a loss today would almost certainly put the first nail in that coffin. The Dolphins, looking to keep pace in a tight AFC East race, will try to get to their bye week with a four-game winning streak.
Today, the Dolphins might get a little help from Mr. Sunshine!
We all have heard about the Miami weather this year, especially from Bills fans who melted in the Miami heat in week three. Now, the Browns get to taste a little bit of that.
Temperatures in the Miami Garden area are expected to be around 82 degrees with a low chance of rain. Wind will be mild at best.
The “real feel” temperature according to Accuweather.com will put the temperatures closer to 90 but we all know that the temperatures in the stadium will be higher, plus or minus 10 degrees in the shade and sun. The Browns of course will be in the sun all day and Miami’s “WhiteOut” plan for the stadium includes the team being in all-white uniforms and the Browns’ dark.
Cleveland will feel the temperatures early and it does help to wear down opposing players but a lot of that will be contingent on the Dolphins’ defense keeping the Browns’ offense off the field and Miami’s offense putting points on the board.
The weather will help but as we learned in week three, the sun isn’t going to win you football games, specifically, but it can be a very good home-field advantage. It won’t be as hot as it was in September but it isn’t going to be cool either.