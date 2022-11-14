Miami Dolphins running game is going to make offense deadly
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins won on the arm strength and accuracy of Tua Tagovailoa all season but the running game is coming alive and that is a deadly thing.
On Sunday, the Dolphins didn’t need Tua Tagovailoa to throw for 400 yards. They didn’t need a nearly 200-yard game from Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle. On Sunday, the Dolphins showed opposing teams what they have to worry about.
On Sunday, Mike McDaniel gave a tape to the rest of the NFL. Take away Tyreek and Jaylen and we will burn you with Mostert and Wilson, Jr. And yes, they did.
The Browns did a great job of keeping Tyreek Hill under 100 yards receiving and they did a great job of keeping Waddle under as well. Taking away the Dolphins’ two top weapons was smart but it also left opportunities that McDaniel easily exploited.
Wilson rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown. Mostert rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown. Even Salvon Ahmed in cleanup late in the game ran three times for 11 yards.
Defenses can only do so much when playing against this level of talent. For that matter, this level of play calling. For the mistakes that McDaniel makes along the way, he clearly knows what he is doing.
Sunday provided the Dolphins with an opportunity to fail or succeed. The Dolphins did indeed have their two best playmakers taken out of the game for the most part. So Miami took advantage of what was given. They needed great play from their offensive line and they got it. \
Myles Garret and Jadeveon Clowney, two of the best edge-rushers in the NFL were held to no sacks and a combined three tackles. That is a testament to Terron Armstead, Brandon Shell, and the rest of the Dolphins’ interior linemen who picked up every blitz, stunt, and bull rush.
Mike McDaniel is a run-oriented coach but this year has not provided him the opportunity to show what his offense can be, idealistically. Sunday provided him the first opportunity to drive a ball down an opposing team’s throat and he did that perfectly.
If this is what Dolphins fans can expect week to week, this offense is going to be more than just fun. It could very well be the best offense Miami has had in almost three decades but even Marino was never fully supported by an amazing running game. This running game may just in fact, be amazing. It was on Sunday.