3 thing learned from the Miami Dolphins mostly stress-free win vs Browns
By Matt Serniak
7 -3. The Miami Dolphins are 7 and friggin 3 with a bye coming up and the Houston Texans after that. I understand that many teams have gone 7-3 to start seasons before but I feel like the Miami Dolphins haven’t done it since the Ford administration. So, if it feels like we the forever tortured Miami Dolphins fans are celebrating a little too hard about how the team is playing right now, deal with it. This is a lot of fun and I never want it to end.
I have zero issues saying this is the best Miami Dolphins team I have seen since the mid-90s. It’s easily the best offense in about 30 years maybe more.
Mike McDaniel, a guy nobody else wanted to interview, looks like the smartest man in the multi-verse besides Tyreek Hill. Nearly everything he is doing is working and he is the #1 reason why Tua Tagovailoa is legitimately in the MVP conversation. Currently, Tua is tied for the second-best odds to win it. When was the last time Miami had an MVP candidate? When was the last time the Miami Dolphins had two MVP candidates because they have that as well?
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins took the Cleveland Browns out to the woodshed and they kept them there for pretty much 60 minutes. In the first four minutes, the Browns gave everything they had and went up 7-0. But that was the last time the Browns were in the game. After that initial four minutes, it was all Dolphins on both sides of the ball.
Finally, the Dolphins gave us a near-stress-free game where we didn’t have to sweat out the last five minutes. Close games are fun but having a game where the Dolphins have a team in an unbreakable vice grip is also quite nice. Here’s what we learned.