Tua Tagovailoa wins Fed ExAir and Ground award for 3rd week in a row
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans are out in droves and after the voting for week 10’s FedEx Air and Ground winners, Tua Tagovailoa nabbed it again.
The win is the third in a row for Tua Tagovailoa who has posted a greater than 135 rating each of the last three weeks and has passed for three touchdowns in each of the three games. Last week he came up 15 yards shy of his 3rd 300 yard game in a row.
This is the 4th time this season that Tua has taken the weekly honor. He also won it back in week 2 for his performance against the Ravens in Baltimore.
To be fair, I’m not a homer and while I think it is pretty cool that Tua won the award, fan voting can basically skew the results of any poll. While I believe that Tua certainly should have won the award for his performances in weeks 8 and 9, his numbers didn’t really add up to say, Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes finished his week 10 games against the Jaguars with 331 passing yards and four touchdowns on 26 of 35 passes. Tua finished week 10 with 285 yards passing and three touchdowns on 25 of 32 passes.
Despite his 110 yards rushing, Jeff Wilson, Jr. was not nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week but he had a little ways to go to catch the RBs who posted well over 100 yards, including, again, Chicago QB Justin Fields.
Can Tua make it four in a row? Possibly. The Dolphins will face the Texans out of the bye week, week 12 so that means that next week, someone else will win the award but he can still “technically” win it four times in a row.