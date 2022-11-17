AFC East: Bills can play at Hard Rock Stadium in the sun (UPDATE)
By Brian Miller
The AFC East will be without the Miami Dolphins this weekend and the city of Buffalo might be without the Bills. A snowstorm might change the game venue.
UPDATE: The game between the Bills and the Browns will be moved to Detroit due to the weather.
The Bills executives have been in communication with the NFL about a potential weather issue. This from the team who got beat in Miami and listened to their whiny fans complain about the heat. Now, snow might be derailing their game.
Maybe Stephen Ross can talk the Bills into playing at Hard Rock Stadium where they wilted in the South Florida sun. The Bills can even sit in the shade and Dolphins fans can show up and boo them while rooting for the Browns.
Weather forecasts for the Buffalo area are calling for the potential of 4-5 feet of the white powder and considering it is supposed to snow between Thursday and Sunday with little breaks, they may not be able to clear the roads to get fans to the stadium.
In 2014, the Bills game against the Jets was moved due to weather. This weekend they are expecting lows in the 20s and windchills in the teens…a far cry from the exceptionally hot weather they complained about after week 3.
One possibility is the game being moved to Detroit. The Lions play in New York against the Giants on Sunday. There was some talk about moving the game to Monday but that might be impossible because the Bills will play on Thanksgiving…in Detroit.
It would make sense to move the game to Detroit considering they play in Detroit but this could potentially become a home game for the Browns. Traditionally, games that are moved provide locals with cheap discounted tickets or sometimes free tickets. Cleveland is a two hour drive, give or take, and Browns fans would fill the stadium quickly.
Playing inside a dome will benefit the Bills more than the Browns. The snow in Orchard Park would make the game a lot more even especially if there is game time snow squalls.
In October, the Bills showed off the renderings for their new stadium design that will replace Ralph Wilson Stadium, or whatever they call it now. The new digs will reportedly be completed in 2026 but it will not be a domed roof which means we get to potentially go through the weather issues every year.
Not quite sure what the Bills want…maybe just 70 degrees and cloudy?
The Bills have not made any determinations, however, just yet. They still anticipate playing on Sunday at home but only the Bills would could have a season with 100 degrees and below freezing.