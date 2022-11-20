Miami Dolphins remain atop the AFC East despite Bills win
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will remain at the top of the AFC East for at least another week despite the Bills winning because the Jets lost.
This weekend the Dolphins were sitting at home while the Bills figured out how to get out of Buffalo and the Jets tried to shake a long losing streak to the Patriots. On Saturday, the Bills figured their part out and on Sunday, the Jets figured out another way to lose.
Buffalo played the Browns in Detroit and it appeared as though the game might actually go in a direction no one expected. The Browns scored on their opening drive, threw two catchable but dropped passes in the endzone on their next series, and then fumbled a snap that gave the Bills the ball.
All of that and at the end of the half, the Browns were only down by three. Then the Bills took over and the game was pretty much over by the midway point of the 2nd half because Cleveland couldn’t do anything right. The win moved the Bills to seven wins, tied with the Dolphins.
Meanwhile, in Foxboro, the Jets and Patriots played an incredibly…boring…game. The Jets’ offense managed more punts into the 4th quarter than Zach Wilson had receptions. The Patriots’ defense fed off the inept signal caller but they can’t really pump their chests as their own offense couldn’t generate points either.
The game played out to a 3-3 late 4th quarter game until the Patriots took the lead in an improbable way. After stopping the Jets on 3rd down and only seconds left in the game, the Jets punt was returned for a touchdown leaving .05 seconds left and giving the Patriots the win.
Because the Jets lost, the Dolphins maintained their tie-breaker with the Bills and stay at the top. The Patriots move to six wins and the Jets too have six wins. The Jets, now losers of both games this year against the Patriots, drop to last in the division.
Miami will play the Texans next weekend, the Patriots will play the Vikings in Minnesota, the Bills will play on Thursday in Detroit, and the Jets will host the Bears.