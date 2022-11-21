Miami Dolphins it’s time to get back to work, the playoffs await
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins bye week is now officially over and it is time to get back into the building and start working on continuing the win streak on the way to the postseason.
After two games on the road, the Dolphins are heading back to Miami to take on the Houston Texans in what could be the easiest game left on the schedule. By easy, I mean the one they should absolutely win.
Miami was -12 when the betting lines came out over the weekend. That is a big amount to be favored by but history has shown that the underdog can and will win on “any given Sunday”. Now, Miami has to get back to work and go into this game prepared.
This game won’t be easy, no NFL game is, but it could be Miami’s last game against a losing team. Following the Texans, the Dolphins will play the following.
- @ 49ers
- @Chargers
- @Bills
- Packers
- @Patriots
- Jets
The Dolphins will need to win, in all likelihood, at least one of the three road games and two of their final three games. This would give Miami, assuming they beat the Texans, an 11-win season and that should be enough to get Miami into the postseason.
That being said, Miami matches up well with the 49ers and Chargers and they should be able to beat the Packers, Patriots, and Jets. In this scenario, the Dolphins would finish with 13 wins and would be in position to take the division.
The Bills game is going to be the hardest game on the schedule. Buffalo in winter, provided it doesn’t get moved, is always a tough place to play. The west coast trip won’t be easy but that is because of a long-distance road trip back to back.
Miami has put themselves in a position to make a very big run and possibly deep into the playoffs. There is a lot of season left and with the bye week over, it’s time to get to work!