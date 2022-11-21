Tua Tagovailoa won’t win everyones respect until he beats this QB
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa is turning heads but the Miami Dolphins quarterback still hasn’t won everyone over and he won’t until he beats the big guns.
Yes, Tua has beaten some very good quarterbacks but they all come with an asterisk of some kind. At some point, the narrative will change but only when he beats more of them.
- Lamar Jackson – Yes, he beat them but the Ravens defense was the reason.
- Josh Allen – Yes, he beat them but the sun was the reason.
In the final 7 games, Tua will face Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen for a second time, and Justin Herbert.
Tua can beat all three of them but in reality, he isn’t playing against them, he is playing against their defenses. This isn’t a one-on-one battle and never has been.
Beating those three will continue to change the narrative but the one he needs to beat won’t come until the playoffs. Tagovailoa needs to beat Patrick Mahomes, in Kansas City, in the postseason.
If the Dolphins can pull off that kind of win, the media can certifiably just shut up. The knocks on Tua are ridiculous and always have been. Tua can’t throw deep. Yes, he can. Tua isn’t accurate. Yes, he is. Tua isn’t a leader. Well, again, yes he is.
There are plenty in the media who continue to dog him, Kunis, Cowher, Florio, and so many more it’s hard to count. Still, Tua continues to win. And the best part is he does it with and without Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as we saw against the Browns. Take away the threats and Tua will beat you with Trent Sherfield.
While we can all pull a Bryan Cox entering Ralph Wilson Stadium and give a “you’re number one” sign, the Dolphins fans know what is real and more importantly, so do the players that line up beside him.
One of the biggest compliments you can give any quarterback is when the players around a QB, offensive and defensive, don’t want to let that QB down. That is how these players are rallying around their QB.
Patrick Mahomes is the media darling. He can do no wrong. On Monday night, he showed again that he is at the top of the QB rankings. Tua continues to be dogged that he “isn’t Mahomes” and a lot of this came from Tyreek Hill saying that Tua was more accurate than his former QB.
The media and fans alike love to compare players to those on other teams and typically it only serves to make someone stupid. No one would compare Dan Marino to Steve Young. They are two totally different QBs who had totally different HOF careers.
Tua will earn respect when he wins something more than a regular season game and he is showing that he is capable. The one thing that stands out the most, like Mahomes, is that Tua doesn’t get rattled late in a game. He has a calm demeanor and keeps his focus.
It really doesn’t matter if Tua is better than Mahomes, or Mahomes is better than Tua. It’s what Tua can do for the Dolphins and whether he can bring them a championship. That’s all that matters, no one is going to really care which QB is the better of the two because it doesn’t matter a single bit.