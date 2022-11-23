45-Year Phiniversary: Miami Dolphins Griese routs Cardinals with 6 TDs
For the Miami Dolphins, playing on Thanksgiving Day has been a mix of memorable and forgettable moments.
The contest that took place on this day 45 years ago, however, qualifies in the memorable category. In just the second-ever Thanksgiving Day game for the franchise, quarterback Bob Griese set a team record with six touchdown passes in a 55-14 rout of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Both the Dolphins and the Cardinals were 7-3 as they met at Civic Center Busch Memorial Stadium on Nov. 24, 1977. By the middle parts of the second quarter, however, there was no doubt how the contest would turn out.
Griese’s six touchdown tosses came on just 15 completions as he finished with 207 yards passing. In the first quarter, Griese threw touchdowns to Nat Moore and Duriel Harris as the Dolphins led 14-7 after one. During the second, Griese connected with Moore twice more to give Miami a 28-7 lead at the half.
In the third quarter, it was Gary Davis and Andre Tillman who were on the receiving end of Griese’s touchdown tosses. Miami’s final two touchdowns came on the ground as Leroy Harris and Benny Malone each scored from four yards out.
Davis finished with 166 yards from scrimmage, including 104 on the ground in the win. Moore led all receivers with seven catches for 68 yards and three touchdowns.
Box score:
Highlights:
Griese’s franchise record for touchdown passes in a game has twice been tied — by Dan Marino against the New York Jets in 1986 and by Tua Tagovailoa against the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season. The feat, however, was first accomplished by Griese on this day 45 years ago.