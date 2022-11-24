Miami Dolphins not likely to face Davis Mills but Kyle Allen
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will come out of their bye week to face the Houston Texans in Miami but they may be facing a different quarterback on Sunday.
It appears that on Sunday, Miami will not be facing former starting quarterback Davis Mills who will likely be benched in favor of Kyle Allen. Mills has struggled throughout the year and head coach Lovie Smith declined to say if he would 100% make the switch but reports this week indicate that it has already been made.
Kyle Allen is not a rookie quarterback. He has been in the league since 2018 entering the NFL as a member of the Carolina Panthers where he started one game his rookie year. He started 12 games in 2019 before moving on to Washington where he played two seasons starting 4 games.
Allen has yet to start or play in a game this year so there is no 2022 tape on him. Still, the Dolphins should be able to handle the situation and control the game.
In many cases, new QBs can present some problems for an opposing team. Allen will have something to prove and the team will rally behind him to show their support. The Texans’ offense will get scaled-down and because of that, they could run plays that they didn’t under Mills.
For the Dolphins, it shouldn’t matter. Miami is on a four-game winning streak and are holding a 1/2 game lead over the Bills in the AFC East. The Texans are not 1-8-1 because of Mills, there are a lot of other issues that the Texans are dealing with.
Regardless, one-win teams are dangerous to play because they have nothing to lose and the Dolphins can’t afford to look over them at a big game on the west coast a week later.