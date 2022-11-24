At a glance: Miami Dolphins history of Thanksgiving football
Thanksgiving is finally here, but it is another year the Miami Dolphins will not be taking part in the NFL’s tradition. It now has been 11 years since the Dolphins last played on Thanksgiving in 2011 at the Dallas Cowboys.
The Dolphins would lose that close game 20-19. If you could remember, Matt Moore was under center that day and Brandon Marshall had a nice 100-yard day along with a touchdown.
This year was possibly the Dolphins’ best year that could have been chosen to play on Thanksgiving since they played at Detroit, but the NFL decided to go with the Bills instead.
Nonetheless, the Dolphins started their Thanksgiving Day history long before 2011.
1970s
1973- Dolphins 14, Cowboys 7
The Dolphins first thanksgiving matchup came all the way back in 1973 on the road facing the Dallas Cowboys. The Dolphins were 9-1 on the season heading into the matchup while the Cowboys were 7-3. Larry Csonka got a late 1-yard touchdown run to help seal the win.
1977- Dolphins 55, St. Louis 14
The Dolphins had to wait just another four years for their next Thanksgiving matchup. This time, coming in St.Louis to take on the Cardinals. It was an easy day for the Dolphins offense which was led by Brian Griese who set a franchise record throwing 6 TD’s that day. Dan Marino and Tua Tagovailoa would both go on to tie the record as well.
1993- Dolphins 16, Cowboys 14
The Dolphins next game on Thanksgiving didn’t come for another 16 years. But the wait was worth it. It was a memorable snow game on the holiday that nobody can forget. It was a low-scoring affair because of the weather conditions. But the Dolphins came away with the victory thanks to a game-winning field goal by Pete Stoyanovich.
1999- Cowboys 20, Dolphins 0
The Dolphins and Cowboys next Thanksgiving matchup came six years later in Dan Marino’s final season. This time around it was a game fans wanted to forget. The Dolphins were shutout with Marino throwing a career-high in interceptions with five.
2003- Dolphins 40, Cowboys 21
Jay Fiedler and Chris Chambers were the leaders for the Dolphins this time around in Dallas. The duo went off in the offensive explosion for three touchdowns and the Dolphins would never have to sweat out this one.
2006- Dolphins 27, Lions 10
For the first time in Thanksgiving history, the Dolphins played Detroit during the 2006 season. Joey Harrington was under center for the Dolphins this day, and he had himself a day with three total touchdowns. The one Lions touchdown of the day was scored by their current head coach, Dan Campbell.
2011- Cowboys 20, Dolphins 19
As previously mentioned, the last Dolphins Thanksgiving matchup was in 2011. Matt Moore was at QB for the Dolphins, but he could not do enough as they lost by just one on the road.
The Miami Dolphins all-time record on Thanksgiving comes in at 5-2. It will be interesting to see the next time the Dolphins get awarded a game on the holiday.