Miami Dolphins will watch two AFC East foes get beat Thursday
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will sit back and enjoy their Thanksgiving holiday while two of their three division foes take to the field.
Byt the end of the day, the Dolphins could be alone at the top of the AFC East and the Bills and Patriots could drop a game back.
At 1:00 in the earliest game of the day, the Lions will host the Bills.
Buffalo traveled to Detroit for their game against the Browns last Sunday, then they returned home to Buffalo and traveled again, back to Detroit. With the game on a short week, the Bills felt it necessary to let their players get back home to rest.
On Monday, the players practiced and then returned to Detroit on Wednesday giving them little practice time this week. The Lions, on the other hand, having played in New York last weekend returned home to their regular schedule.
The Lions are on a three-game win streak but today’s game is going to be one of the toughest they played all year. Detroit jumped out to a big lead on Miami a few weeks ago but they were not able to capitalize on the lead and eventually succumbed to the Dolphins’ high-powered offense.
Despite the Bills’ short week, they should be able to beat the Bills but it might be tougher than they expect.
The 4:00 game would be a perfect spot to have put the New York Jets and Bears game. The snooze fest would have been a perfect game to nod off and on throughout but instead, we get to see the Cowboys and Giants which could be a good game.
Tonight, the Patriots will take on the Vikings in Minnesota. A loss by the Patriots would be welcomed. The Vikings got beat badly last weekend by the Cowboys and won’t get a weak defense in week 12. This is a game the Vikings should win but for some reason, the Patriots keep winning games despite subpar QB play.