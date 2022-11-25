10-year Phiniversary: Carpenter’s kick lifts Miami Dolphins past Seahawks
For the Miami Dolphins, the 2012 season was one of new beginnings. With a rookie quarterback named Ryan Tannehill and a first-year head coach in Joe Philbin, the Dolphins finished 7-9 and provided the fan base with optimism for the future.
That season included seven contests decided by five points or less, including one that took place on this day 10 years ago. In the end, Dan Carpenter’s 43-yard field goal as time expired lifted Miami to a thrilling 24-21 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
The Dolphins were looking to end a 3-game losing streak as they took the field at Sun Life Stadium on Nov. 25, 2012. Against 6-4 Seattle, Miami managed just a touchdown over the first three quarters as it entered the fourth down 14-7.
Miami would score on each of its three possessions in the quarter. Daniel Thomas’ 3-yard touchdown run midway through drew the Dolphins even at 14, but Seattle’s Leon Washington returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.
Now down 21-14, the Dolphins went back to work as Tannehill’s 29-yard scoring strike to Charles Clay capped a 6-play, 80-yard drive that took less than three minutes off the clock. Following a defensive stop, Miami started the decisive drive at its own 10-yard-line with 1:32 to go.
Tannehill was money with completions of 19 and 25 yards to Davone Bess and a 15-yard scramble. The Dolphins reached the Seattle 25 with just four seconds left. On the final snap, Carpenter sent the South Florida crowd home happy with the game-winning field goal.
Box score and recap:
Highlights:
Tannehill finished with 253 yards passing in the victory while Bess led all receivers with seven catches for 129 yards. Seattle’s Russell Wilson, also a rookie at the time, passed for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Miami’s Reggie Bush led all rushers with 87 yards and a score.
Miami moved to 5-6 with the win but dropped three of its final five games. The comeback win over Seattle served as the first fourth-quarter comeback of Tannehill’s career. It came on this day a decade ago.