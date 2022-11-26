3 sneaky keys to ensure a Miami Dolphins victory over the Texans
By Matt Serniak
Our wait for Miami Dolphins football is finally over. Hopefully, we won’t be without Dolphins football for the next 11-10 weeks give or take a game for a bye week. The first round of holidays is behind us, and the Miami Dolphins are ready to continue their excellent run of playing terrific football.
The Miami Dolphins have been favorites over their last four games but they haven’t been 14-point favorites like they are this week when they host the Houston Texans. Now, a lot can be attributed to the fact that the Texans only have one win. Some of it has to do with the Texans benching Davis Mills and are inserting Kyle Allen into the starting lineup.
Whatever, it doesn’t matter to me. I want the Miami Dolphins to win the game and I really don’t care how it looks as long as everyone gets out of there healthy. I’ve seen what this team can do so if by chance the Dolphins win by only seven or even three, I’m going to be pleased meaning I’m not going to lose my mind about it.
Always remember, this isn’t the BCS where style matters. Sure, Miami winning a tough, dirty game against the worst team in the league will get all the losers on TV talking about how Miami is a paper team and all that. As I said, whatever.
This is the NFL and anyone can beat anyone any week. The Jaguars beat the Bills last year, the Colts beat the Chiefs this year, and once upon a time a terrible Miami Dolphins team, on a Monday night, beat a Patriots team that went on to win the Super Bowl.
It will be interesting to see how Mike McDaniel has everyone going after his first bye week as a head coach. Because I feel Mike McD is quite meticulous, I would think he would have his offense humming and looking to score immediately instead of letting the game come to him. He’ll have ways of challenging the offense that we probably won’t ever know about, stuff that was said behind the scenes. That would be fine with me.
Is this a trap game? People love throwing that out there mainly because it was said decades ago and now any game where a better team is playing a worse team when better teams are after that worse team it’s deemed a trap game. I think this is the NFL and as I already laid out, anybody can beat anybody.
To ensure that doesn’t happen, the Miami Dolphins need to adhere to following these keys to victory. I’m not going to bore you with the obvious such as keeping penalties down, winning the turnover battle, establish the run, tackle, don’t get beat deep, converting 3rd downs, getting off the field on 3rd downs, and a billion other football cliches and jargon. No, these are some sneaky, underrated, Miami Dolphins-centric level keys to the game.