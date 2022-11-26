Miami Dolphins: 3 players who should feast against the Texans
The Miami Dolphins are 14-point favorites against the Texans, and here are the players that should feast this coming Sunday.
The Miami Dolphins enjoyed their bye in Week 11, giving them an opportunity to rest and recover from the injuries that ailed them through the first ten games. The season has been mostly successful so far, as the offense is one of the league’s most high-powered, and its players are on record-setting paces more than halfway through their schedule.
But the bye week also gave them two weeks to prepare for their game against the Houston Texans, who will come in to Sunday’s game as the worst team in the NFL. They come in with a record of 1-8-1, their lone win coming against the Jaguars, and the tie back in Week 1. They’ve lost five games in a row, and haven’t scored more than 17 points in any of the last four.
Trap game for Miami? Maybe for the old Dolphins. Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett was quoted as saying that is seemed like Miami’s game plan was completely tailored to Cleveland’s strengths, and that 60 plays felt scripted instead of 15. Giving head coach Mike McDaniel two weeks to prepare for the league’s last place team could be almost criminal.
So which players are going to benefit the most from their game against the Texans? There are guys on both sides of the ball that have favorable matchups, and they should look to exploit them when they come back from the bye week.
Here are 3 players on the Miami Dolphins’ roster who should feast on the Texans this Sunday: