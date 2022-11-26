Miami Dolphins should rest doubtful Raheem Mostert against Texans
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may not have Raheem Mostert on the field against the Texans and with his current status, they should just keep him inactive.
Mostert is dealing with a knee issue and is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game. On Friday, Mike McDaniel said he was hopeful that Mostert will play. The Dolphins shouldn’t risk further injury and should keep him on the bench.
The Dolphins will face one of the league’s worst rushing defenses in the NFL on Sunday and while the one-win Texans are not very good they shouldn’t be overlooked. Still, Miami should win this game with or without Mostert. Give him an extra week to be ready for the 49ers and the California road trip.
The only other significant injury is to Terron Armstead who is also dealing with a knee injury. Should the Dolphins keep him benched as well? It isn’t something that should be out of the question.
Armstead is one of those players that needs to rest up and he doesn’t really practice. Miami needs him on Sunday but with Austin Jackson back, Miami could move Brandon Shell to the left side to fill in for Armstead.
If I were McDaniel, I would likely keep Armstead active for the game but I would consider keeping him off the field if Shell can’t handle the left side. In other words, play it by ear and see how it goes.
The final stretch of football is going to be tough and the Dolphins absolutely need to win this game because they will not likely win all of their remaining ones. Still, having Mostert and Armstead closer to 90% would be a lot better than having a setback and not being able to play in California or for that matter, in Buffalo.
This is not to say the Texans are a team Miami can afford to bench players for. They can’t. The Texans will not just go out and lay down and Kyle Allen will start over Davis Mills so the dynamic will be a bit different. That being said, the Dolphins need to get two of their guys healthier for the stretch.
There is a good chance we see Myles Gaskin activated for Sunday’s game and we could see him get the ball with snaps being divided between Jeff Wilson, Gaskin, and Salvon Ahmed.