Money is the reason Miami Dolphins won’t make throwbacks permanent
By Brian Miller
As long as Stephen Ross owns the Miami Dolphins, throwback uniforms will be rolled out for special games and not be permanent. Why? It’s all about the money, money, money!
Forget about the dollars that Ross sunk into the stadium branding or the giant locker room logo on the ceiling. Forget about the jersey sales and every little logo right down to those in the bathrooms. Ross could eat all that but why would he?
To me Ross is making a mistake not going back to the uniforms. He could leave the current logo around the stadium, no one would care. It would be an homage to what Ross has built. A fitting logo that would represent the Miami Dolphins in the stadium. They could even leave the logo in pace at the training facility.
On the field, the Dolphins should be the Dolphins again. The retro uniforms are the best in the NFL and Miami not having them goes all the way back to Jimmy Johnson wanting to change Miami’s history by creating the team in his own identity. Gone were the last pieces of the Dolphins’ history.
Back to the money. The Dolphins are still making money on merchandise sales so why do they need to change the logo? It’s a catch-22, if you buy it, great more money, if you don’t you’re not interested. See how that works?
The team pro shop knows you want the old uniforms which is why you can buy the original logo on shirts, jackets, and hats. Making this logo permanent, well, they lose sales. There are not many fans out there that are going to buy the current logo if it were no longer on the helmets and jerseys.
On social media and even through signs in the stands fans have been calling for a permanent change and the fans will go out and by more merchandise and show it off as a reason to put things back the way they were…but all the Dolphins hear is “cha-ching”.
The current logo is Ross’ legacy. It’s his identity with the team. Maybe when he no longer has the team the next owner will bring back the original logo and all will be right again with the Dolphins just not yet.