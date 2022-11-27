It feels like forever but Miami Dolphins football is back!
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will play football today after what seems like years. Miami last played the Chicago Bears prior to their bye week.
Fans are arriving early at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of today’s game against the Houston Texans. The 1:00 start can’t arrive quickly enough.
With the game finally arriving the biggest question is whether or not the Dolphins will show signs of rust from having two weeks off or if they simply pick up where they left off. The Dolphins starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa has been on fire the last four weeks. So much so that he won the Fed Ex Air Player of the Week three weeks in a row with his only non-win coming during his bye week.
Tua has turned heads all around the league. Jeff Darlington, a former beat writer for the Dolphins and now a national media member of ESPN put together a short video that is a must-watch.
What will see on the field today? That’s hard to say. The Dolphins are facing the league’s worst team. The Texans have only won, one game, and tied another. Every other NFL team has at least three wins. At this rate, the Texans will have the first overall pick locked up in a few weeks.
This is, however, one of those games that teams don’t necessarily like to have. The Texans are starting a new quarterback today and benching Davis Mills. The defense of the Texans is a mess and nothing offensively is worrisome.
In other words, it’s a perfect trap game.
We like to say that this year’s Miami Dolphins are different. They are. Today the Dolphins should take the field and jump out to an early lead and not look back. If the Texans are as bad as their record implies, Miami should have little trouble coming away with a win.
Houston may have only one win but if you look at the scores from their games, there is a different story. Their highest offensive output so far is 24 points, in a loss to the Chargers. They scored 20 points in three games with the other games less than 17.
Defensively, the Texans have given up 34 to the Chargers, 38 to the Raiders, and 29 to the Eagles. The Giants put up 24 against them but the other games were below 25 against teams that have struggled most of the year.
Miami should do well today and we should see Tua Tagovailoa and his dual-threat receivers get back on track.