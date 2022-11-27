Injuries piling up for Miami Dolphins while they route Houston
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are routing the Houston Texans as the 3rd quarter winds down but the real story is the injuries that are taking place.
For now, Tua Tagovailoa is not injured despite a scary sack that saw him bent over at the knees. He has seen constant pressure from the left side of the line because Miami has lost Terron Armstead.
Armstead left the game in the 2nd quarter with a pectoral injury and while he won’t return today, the question is will this be something that keeps him out for an extended period of time, or lord forbid the season.
Without Armstead, the Dolphins moved Brandon Shell to the left side and he has been atrocious. Austin Jackson is back at right tackle but Shell has been nothing but a shell of what he was on the right side.
Shell has given up sacks and pressure and the Dolphins have not been able to run behind him.
As I write this, the Dolphins have benched Tua Tagovailoa. Miami is leading 30-6 so it really isn’t a surprise as there is no need for him to be in the game.
Tua finishes the game, barring an injury to Thompson, 22/36 for 299 yards and a touchdown.
Jeff Wilson was also injured in the third quarter and was taken to the locker room but he has returned to the game. In his absence, Myles Gaskin got reps on the field for the first time in over a month .
The Dolphins biggest concern however, right now is Armstead. Without him, the Dolphins offensive line has not looked good.