Miami Dolphins win but allowed Houston to make it interesting
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins increased their win streak to five games and have their best start of a season since way back in 2001 when they won 9 of their first 12 games.
Today, the Dolphins jumped out to a quick 30-point lead but in the second half, went to sleep and let the Texans climb back in enough to make it interesting. Miami allowed 15 points to the Texans and had to hold off a suddenly inspired Texans offense.
After several hits on Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel made the choice to replace him with Skylar Thompson who did nothing to show he is ready for the backup role in Miami yet.
Overall, the Dolphins moved back into first place in the division and find themselves the 2nd seed in the AFC behind the Chiefs. Today’s games broke well for Miami with the Titans and Raven both losing.
The big story of the day, however, was the injury to Terron Armstead. Nothing is known yet on the severity but a pectoral injury is often not good. Miami also lost Austin Jackson in the second half after he injured his ankle.
Jackson has been on IR since the first week of the season with an ankle injury but the Dolphins have not said if the injury is on the same one.
Miami’s offensive line did not look good today after Armstead left the game. Brandon Shell who played exceptionally well on the right side struggled on the left side.
Miami’s potent offense managed only two touchdowns on the day and three field goals. Miami’s defense scored on a scoop-and-run fumble recovery. Miami’s second touchdown of the game came off an Andrew Van Ginkel interception that was returned inside the Texans’ five.
On the ground, Jeff Wilson, Jr. managed one touchdown and 39 yards rushing on 13 carries. He missed a couple of series when he was monitored for an injury. He was able to return. As a team, the Dolphins totaled 66 yards on the ground.
For the dynamic duo at WR, Hill and Waddle both posted 85 yards receiving with Hill getting one more reception, 6, than Waddle. Neither found the endzone.
Tua would come up one yard shy of 300 yards passing which is still quite impressive given the fact he didn’t play at all in the 4th quarter and half of the 3rd.
Defensively, the Dolphins played very well from start to finish and despite giving up 15 points, they really only let up for two series, playing more in a prevent that didn’t prevent much. Miami tightened up and forced a punt and then a game-ending interception allowing Miami’s offense to run out the clock.
Miami will now travel to San Francisco to play their toughest stretch of the season to date. It will mark the start of a three-game road trip that will culminate against the Bills in Buffalo.