Raheem Mostert will miss today’s Miami Dolphins game, listed inactive
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will be without one of their best running backs and honestly, that’s a good thing. Sitting Raheem Mostert is a smart move.
Mostert was dealing with a knee injury this week and was listed as doubtful but Miami did the smart thing by keeping him out of today’s game. Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed, and Myles Gaskin should be able to handle the duties just fine.
Miami will need Mostert more, next week against the 49ers so this week will be interesting.
The only other player listed as questionable was Terron Armstead and while he is active, I wonder if he will play the entire game. He too has a knee issue and Miami can not afford to lose their offensive line leader.
Joining Mostert on the inactive list is tight end Hunter Long who missed time with a concussion but is a healthy scratch today. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will again miss a game, he missed the game against Chicago two weeks ago.
Bridgewater out means that Skylar Thompson will again serve as the backup for Tua Tagovailoa. The leader on the inactive list this year, Erik Ezukanma remains on the list still waiting for a shot on the active roster and real game experience.
Finally, Noah Igbinoghene will celebrate his birthday by having the day off. Igbinoghene returns to the inactive list leaving Kader Kohou and the rest of the Byron Jones back-ups to hold down the secondary across from Xavien Howard.
The Dolphins enter today’s game hoping to make it five in a row while the Texans are looking for the 2nd victory of the season.