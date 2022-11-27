Terron Armstead news will come later but Dolphins may have a problem
By Brian Miller
Terron Armstead could very well be the MVP of the Miami Dolphins offense if you consider how they didn’t look good after Armstead left the game. Now, the waiting game.
After the game, Mike McDaniel who didn’t look like his typical jovial self came across as quite subdued when talking about Armstead’s injury.
McDaniel said they would no more tomorrow but also answered a question about whether or not his departure had anything to do with the game score. McDaniel said that regardless of the score, Armstead would not have been put back in the game. He said the injury took him out.
The news for Miami may not turn out all that bad. It could simply be a strain and he could simply miss practice time this week, something he does every week but if it is worse, the Dolphins could lose him for up to four weeks or possibly the season.
If the muscle in his chest is simply pulled, the Dolphins will use ice/heat therapy and compression to heal it but Armstead will still be questionable for the 49ers game. If it is a tear, recovery will depend on the severity with a minimum of a few weeks or obviously longer.
Armstead is the leader of the offensive line and without him, the line has been night and day. Miami struggled with the Houston defensive front after Armstead left the game. So much so that it led to an early exit for Tua Tagovailoa who continued to get abused off the left side.
On the other side, Austin Jackson hurt his ankle but it is unclear what the severity is and which ankle it is.