Stat drops: Tua Tagovailoa leads league in several categories
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will face a tough three-game road trip and Tua Tagovailoa will be at the front and center of NFL debate no matter how he comes out of it.
After 11 games this season, Tua Tagovailoa continues to win over his critics and while his fans are almost 100% behind him, there are still those who don’t get it, it is the national narrative that is starting to change. Now, more statistics dropped after week 12 and Tua is sitting pretty well.
Passer Rating
- First
Passing Touchdowns per attempt
- First
Yards per attempt
- First
Yards per completion
- First
Quarterback rating statistics
Total QBR
- First
Vs. Zone
- First
Vs. Man
- First
Under Pressure
- First
In the pocket
- First
Out of the pocket
- First
In the red zone
- First
Quarter 4?
- First
On 3rd down?
- Yep…First
Tua isn’t just about Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle either. His last six touchdown passes have gone to six different receivers. He checks off Hill and Waddle to hit Trent Sherfield and on Sunday, River Cracraft was back on the field and targeted three times in the first quarter.
Tua is playing at an elite level and that arguing against that is nothing more than dislike.
Over the next three weeks, things will get a bit more interesting with Tua having to take on a surging an tough 49ers team in San Francisco, then a head-to-head matchup with Justin Herbert in Los Angeles followed by his first cold-weather game of the season in Buffalo. A game that will decide, should decide, the AFC East crown.
After that, it isn’t much easier. Green Bay, New England in Foxboro, and a rematch with the Jets to close out the season.
For now, the best part just might be the fact that Tua is having fun playing again.