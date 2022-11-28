Fansided
Stat drops: Tua Tagovailoa leads league in several categories

By Brian Miller

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates a first down against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Miami Dolphins will face a tough three-game road trip and Tua Tagovailoa will be at the front and center of NFL debate no matter how he comes out of it.

After 11 games this season, Tua Tagovailoa continues to win over his critics and while his fans are almost 100% behind him, there are still those who don’t get it, it is the national narrative that is starting to change. Now, more statistics dropped after week 12 and Tua is sitting pretty well.

Passer Rating

  • First

Passing Touchdowns per attempt

  • First

Yards per attempt

  • First

Yards per completion

  • First

Quarterback rating statistics

Total QBR

  • First

Vs. Zone

  • First

Vs. Man

  • First

Under Pressure

  • First

In the pocket

  • First

Out of the pocket

  • First

In the red zone

  • First

Quarter 4? 

  • First

On 3rd down?

  • Yep…First

Tua isn’t just about Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle either. His last six touchdown passes have gone to six different receivers. He checks off Hill and Waddle to hit Trent Sherfield and on Sunday, River Cracraft was back on the field and targeted three times in the first quarter.

Tua is playing at an elite level and that arguing against that is nothing more than dislike.

Over the next three weeks, things will get a bit more interesting with Tua having to take on a surging an tough 49ers team in San Francisco, then a head-to-head matchup with Justin Herbert in Los Angeles followed by his first cold-weather game of the season in Buffalo. A game that will decide, should decide, the AFC East crown.

After that, it isn’t much easier. Green Bay, New England in Foxboro, and a rematch with the Jets to close out the season.

For now, the best part just might be the fact that Tua is having fun playing again.

