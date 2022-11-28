Terron Armstead update: Likely to miss time but could be worse per report
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will be without left tackle and offensive line leader Terron Armstead but for how long is not yet known. The good news? It could have been worse.
According to a report from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Armstead’s pec injury is considered to be a strain. If this holds true, tests today will determine for certain, he should be back on the field at some point depending on recovery time.
The likelihood of having Armstead back on the field for the 49ers game is probably pretty slim. He simply doesn’t heal as quickly as he has in the past and the injuries keep piling up. Last week he was questionable with a knee injury and all year he has dealt with toe issues. Now, it’s the pec’s turn.
A pectoral muscle strain will likely be treated with therapy that will include heat and ice along with compression, or in other words, wrapped with an ace wrap.
Armstead is a vital part of the offensive success and while the Dolphins will have to move a few people around this week, getting Armstead back, hopefully by the Bills game if not the Chargers will be a big deal.
On Sunday, Austin Jackson left the game with an ankle injury and there has been no news on that front yet. If Jackson can’t play, the Dolphins will likely, or should, move Brandon Shell back to the right side and then see who can fit on the outside left. Against the 49ers we should expect to see more inline tight end play on the left side to help against the fast pass-rushing DEs.
For now, the good news isn’t great but it’s a lot better than it could have been. Provided of course, that no tests show other issues.