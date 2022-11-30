Miami Dolphins: Tagovailoa vs. Herbert flexed to primetime
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will have another primetime game and this one will feature Tua Tagovailoa going head-to-head with Justin Herbert.
The NFL announced this morning that the Dolphins/Chargers game on December 11th will no longer be played at 4:05 but instead, will be played later that night in the primetime slot.
Previously, the NFL was showcasing the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. That game will now shift to an earlier timeslot. The Broncos have not lived up to preseason expectations. The Dolphins on the other hand have exceeded many predictions.
Tua is 1-0 against the Chargers and Herbert, last having played them during both players’ rookie seasons. Herbert was on his way to an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award while Tua was shaking off the rust of off-season hip surgery and an up-and-down rookie campaign.
The last game was played in Miami and the Dolphins won 29-21. Herbert threw for only 187 yards while Tua tossed for 169 with both throwing two touchdowns. Herbert also added one rushing TD and threw an interception.
This second go-around will have potential playoff implications and a Dolphins win could put the Chargers in a situation where they have to win out to make the postseason and get help. A loss by Miami could make the following weekend’s game against the Bills a must-win if the Dolphins want to stay in the division chase.
Flexing the game to Sunday night also means that the Dolphins and Bills game in week 15 will likely remain a 1:00 p.m. kickoff. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing considering the temperature dips in Buffalo after the sun goes down.
So make your plans, the Dolphins will take the afternoon off in week 14 and will be showcased in primetime. A nod to how well they are playing and the potential importance of this game for both teams. A showcase of Tua vs. Herbert round 2.