Miami Dolphins could have Terron Armstead back on Sunday vs. 49ers
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is trending towards playing on Sunday according to head coach Mike McDaniel per a Cameron Wolfe report.
Cameron Wolfe is reporting that Armstead who reportedly has a grade 2 pectoral strain may play this weekend and Armstead apparently is telling others the same thing.
Armstead has missed two games this year but left the Texans game early after suffering the peck injury last weekend. After it was revealed to be a strain, a grade 2 is a partial tear, it was assumed that he would miss a couple of weeks in all likelihood but now, that may not be the case and the Dolphins will need him on Sunday against a formidable defensive front.
The 49ers’ defense is one of the better ones in the league and they will try and get pressure on Tua Tagovailoa as often as possible.
On the right side, it appears that Austin Jackson will not be trending in the right direction and if he is unable to go, Brandon Shell will get that start. Shell has played very well on the right side since joining the Dolphins as a free agent a month ago.
The Dolphins’ next three games will not be easy by any stretch and the Dolphins need to win at least one if not two of their next three, all on the road. Miami isn’t 100% healthy by any stretch but a banged-up Armstead is still better than what we saw last week when he went out of the game.
Could Armstead do more damage to the pectoral muscle by playing through it? Absolutely but the Dolphins and the medical staff will keep the arm and shoulder wrapped which should help minimize more damage occurring.
As this week continues to progress we should have a better idea of his status for Sunday.