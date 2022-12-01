Miami Dolphins: Predictions for the 3-game road trip
The Miami Dolphins could make a statement in December. Here are the predictions for the tough upcoming three-game road trip.
The Miami Dolphins are putting together what has thus far been their best season in over two decades, and they’ll enter Week 13 as the leaders of the mighty AFC East.
Their 8-3 record hasn’t come without some turbulence. After an impressive 3-0 start, Miami hit a snag when MVP-candidate quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered his now-infamous concussion in Week 4, and the Dolphins lost three in a row. But they haven’t lost since, winners of five straight games and firm holders of a playoff spot.
So who are the Miami Dolphins, exactly? We’re going to find out for sure over the next few weeks. It is no secret that their schedule hasn’t exactly been a murderers row over the last month, with games against teams like the Bears, Browns, and Texans. But things are about to get a lot tougher, as some of the league’s most elite teams are looming on the schedule for the Dolphins.
With six games remaining, it could be logical to break the rest of the season down into two parts. The first would be the upcoming three-game road trip, which will undoubtedly be the team’s toughest test thus far in 2022. Should they finish the trip 2-1, it would likely be deemed a successful one.
But can they do it? Can they win enough between now and Christmas in order to keep themselves in contention for the AFC East crown? Here are the predictions for the three games on the upcoming road trip for the Miami Dolphins: