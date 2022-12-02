Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. 49ers
How will the Miami Dolphins perform in Week 13’s Game of the Week? Here are three bold predictions for this Sunday’s action.
The Miami Dolphins will have their Week 14 game against the Chargers flexed into prime time, but they should have gotten the honor a week earlier, as their contest against the San Francisco 49ers will be the Game of the Week for Week 13.
It will be the first of a three-game road trip for the Dolphins, who will spend roughly ten days out on the West Coast between their meetings with the 49ers and Chargers. The first of the two California match ups will feature two teams that know (or knew) each other well.
Miami head coach Mike McDaniel spent the entirety of his assistant coaching career under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, and he brought a handful of Shanahan’s former players when he made the move to Miami. Raheem Mostert, Trent Sherfield, and others will be looking to get the upper hand on their former running mates this Sunday.
The Dolphins will enter the game as four-point underdogs, meaning that the line is close to even, considering that the home team is often spotted a 3-point edge by the Las Vegas odds makers. It will certainly be the game of the week, and it could wind up being a dark horse candidate for Game of the Year when all is said and done.
Here are three bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins as they face off against the 49ers this weekend: