Miami Dolphins win streak snapped but made it interesting late
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins don’t have a win streak anymore, and they are not on top of the AFC East after getting beat by the 49ers and a 3rd string QB.
Tua Tagovailoa finally woke up in the 2nd half but by then it was too late. The 49ers had put enough points on the board that Miami needed a Baltimore type comeback in the 4th. Down by 13 heading into the final period, Tua got them close with a 50 yard TD to Tyreek Hill.
On the next drive after a defensive stop, Miami failed on 4th and 2 when a pass to Mike Gesicki was ruled incomplete. San Francisco drove the field after the turnover on downs and put the game away on a Robbie Gould field goal with less than 3 minutes in the game.
Miami was unable to stop Christian McCaffrey or Deebo Samuel when they needed a stop. The Dolphins defense played well but overall, they didn’t have enough and pressure on third string QB Brock Purdy made them pay. Purdy was able to check off the pressure and make Miami pay.
Following the final field goal by Robbie Gould, Miami’s last chance ended with yet another sack by Joey Bosa who forced Tua to fumble with the 49ers picking it up and taking for a touchdown.
The real story, however, was the poor play of Tua Tagovailoa who entered the 4th quarter completing barely over 50% of his passes. His worst game of the season to date. Tua looked at times like he was under pressure when in fact he wasn’t. He played faster than he needed to be.
In the 2nd half, Tua also snapped his consecutive pass attempts without an interception. In fact, he threw two on consecutive drives.
The worst part of this loss was that Miami’s defense played well enough to win and the 49ers defense gave up plenty of open receivers that Tua didn’t hit, some dropped passes, going 0-7 on 3rd down, and Tua’s performance.
Tua was taken out after the final turnover and Skylar Thompson filled in throwing an interception on his first pass of the game.
The loss puts Miami one game behind the Buffalo Bills who now have sole possession of first place in the division.
Miami will next play up the road in Los Angeles against the Chargers in what is now looking like a critical game.
Today’s loss, however, isn’t all that bad. It will not cost the Dolphins any conference tie-breaking procedures.