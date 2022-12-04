Tua Tagovailoa looks jet lagged as Miami Dolphins trail by 7 at the half
By Brian Miller
The league leader in passing, Tua Tagovailoa, looks nothing like the quarterback Miami Dolphins fans have seen this year, and now, he is losing at the half.
After winning the coin flip, the 49ers opted to defer and the Dolphins made them pay. Tua threw the first play of the game hitting Trent Sherfield in stride for a 75 yard touchdown. That was, sadly, the best throw so far.
Tua, at one point, was 5-16. His passes have been off the mark and not by just a little. There has been a couple of passes that might have been caught but they really weren’t good throws. In fact, Tua has missed a couple of open receivers that could have gone all the way for a score.
Midway through the 2nd, the Dolphins lost Jaylen Waddle which doesn’t help. There has been no word on his status for the 2nd half.
On the other side of the field, Jimmy Garoppolo went out on the 2nd series of the game and is unlikely to return with an ankle injury. He was taken off the field in a cart. In his place, Josh Purdy, the team’s 3rd string quarterback hasn’t had any issues.
Purdy is hitting players under tremendous pressure and Miami’s blitzes are not phasing him. He has led two scoring drives including a late 2nd half drive to basically end the 2nd quarter with a touchdown. While he has thrown an interception, he threw on 4th down 20 yards down the field where Xavien Howard should have just dropped it.
Miami needs to step up, the 49ers look beatable but the Dolphins, right now, are beating themselves and Tua is part, if not the biggest part of the Dolphins offensive struggles. He has enough time, but honestly, he is playing more like he is rushing everything so not to get hit…he has been sacked twice by by Bosa.