Will the Miami Dolphins O-Line be up for the test?
The Miami Dolphins have their biggest game today that they have had in awhile. The Dolphins travel to the bay area and take on the San Francisco 49ers. It is the first of a back-to-back in California as the Dolphins take on the Chargers next week.
But for this week’s matchup, the offensive line may be a concern from start to finish for the first time all season. Nothing has been official yet, but recent reports have pointed towards the Dolphins being without Left Tackle Terron Armstead.
Armstead was Miami’s big free agent hit outside of Tyreek Hill in the off-season. It would be the first game he would miss in his time with the Dolphins so far.
The Dolphins will also be without Austin Jackson who has already been ruled out. Jackson had just returned from injury last week but did struggle in the limited action he saw before exiting again.
With two of the Dolphins key offensive linemen possibly being out, the Dolphins need some guys to step up.
The team had already announced yesterday that they have elevated Kendall Lamm and James Empey to the active roster. With Lamm and Empey, the Dolphins now have nine offensive linemen along with Armstead, Robert jones, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Michael Deiter, Brandon Shell, and Greg Little.
This will be the biggest test of the season by far for this offensive line. With the injuries, they also have to deal with the dominant 49ers defense that includes guys like Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Arik Armstead.
It will be very interesting to see how this offensive looks up against one of the top defensive lines in the game. With a Dolphins win and a Bengals win over the Chiefs, the Dolphins could have the one seed in the AFC by the end of the day.