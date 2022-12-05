3 things we learned from the Miami Dolphins eye opening loss to the 49ers
By Matt Serniak
There isn’t much to do right now if you’re the Miami Dolphins, but to learn from what happened yesterday in San Francisco. Go watch the tape, see all the mistakes made, and do everything in your power to ensure they don’t happen again
I don’t think there is a ton of room for any kind of wholesale, irrational personal move to be made right now. The Miami Dolphins are very much Del Griffith from Plains, Trains, and Automobiles; what you see is what you get and right now the Dolphins are a team that is exactly what all the doubters thought they were.
You will hear, if you already haven’t, that the Miami Dolphins don’t have what it takes to play the better teams, that they can only win in Miami, and that Tua Tagovailoa can’t carry a team that he can only win when things are pristine. And you know what, there isn’t much room to refute much of that at the moment.
That doesn’t mean that this team can’t get into playoffs, make some noise and win some games in there. They certainly can still do that. The Miami Dolphins control their destiny.
But for this exact moment, we are a team that needs to win games against top competition. The Baltimore and Buffalo wins were two months ago. Those teams aren’t the same teams and neither is Miami.
As I said, and as Tua said yesterday after the game, they’re going to look at the tape and see where all the errors were. I know every team says that after a loss but I truly believe this film session in California, will be very illuminating because it wasn’t as bad as the score indicated.
The Miami Dolphins were very much in this game and the errors that Tua spoke of were self-inflicited. Let’s see what we learned.