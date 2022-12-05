Miami Dolphins: Eric Fisher, Austin Jackson out, what about Armstead?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have announced a couple of corresponding moves today and they bring a couple of questions with them.
Miami announced that they have signed offensive tackle Eric Fisher and have placed Austin Jackson on IR. Let’s start with the Jackson news.
Jackson re-injured his ankle last week and missed the 49ers game. He has been out of the lineup since week one and will now likely miss the rest of the year. Despite looking a little better in camp this year, Jackson has been a disappointment so far since being drafted and not playing this year hasn’t really helped his progress. In fact, with Jackson out, Brandon Shell, signed as a free agent mid-season has looked much better.
Now we learn that the Dolphins are signing former first-round draft pick Eric Fisher. Who is he going to replace? It won’t be Austin Jackson.
Drafted first overall by the Chiefs in 2013, Fisher has played all but his first season in the league, at left tackle. That brings us around to Terron Armstead. Are the Dolphins more concerned now with Armstead’s pec injury or are they being proactive seeing that Greg Little wasn’t the answer on Sunday and there is no guarantee that Armstead returns quickly.
Fisher has started 128 of 132 games he has appeared in. He missed only two starts last season for the Colts. He has not played in 2022.
The decision to sign Fisher could be nothing more than precautionary. He is very good at run blocking, which the Dolphins need and if Armstead returns, he can switch to right tackle if Brandon Shell can’t handle the job.
Miami is in the thick of the playoff hunt and despite the loss on Sunday, they remain the 6th seed but are only one game behind the Bills for the division. The two teams will face off in two weeks, in Buffalo.