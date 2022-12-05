Miami Dolphins will now play three consecutive primetime games
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins got some more good news today as they have been “flexed” once again and will now play in three consecutive primetime games.
Last week it was announced that the Miami Dolphins game against the Los Angeles Chargers was being moved to Sunday night instead of the 4:00 slot Sunday afternoon. Now, Miami’s game against the Bills in New York, has been flexed from Sunday to Saturday night.
The NFL had three games scheduled for Saturday but did not announce who those teams would be. The Dolphins and Bills will make up the primetime slot at 8:15 with the Browns and Ravens and Colts at Vikings making up the other two games on Saturday.
On Sunday, the league announced that the Giants and Commanders would be flexed to Sunday night football. That game was originally supposed to be the Raiders and Patriots in a game that features Bill Belichick against his protege, Josh McDaniel. That game will now be played in the 4:00 spot Sunday afternoon.
The Dolphins and Bills could be the biggest game for the Dolphins the rest of the year and may play into which team wins the division. Currently, the Bills hold a one game lead and if the Dolphins beat the Chargers on Sunday night in week 14, the Bills game could put Miami back in the drivers seat with a sweep on the season. It will not be easy as the Bills play well at home and the Dolphins do not play well in Orchard Park. In fact, the flex to Saturday night hurts Miami who will be traveling home from the west coast on Sunday after the Chargers game.
Miami will now have a short week with cross-country travel. The game also will be colder with no chance of sunshine.
Then there is the 3rd game in primetime. With the Chargers and Bills flexed, the Dolphins will host the Packers in week 16 on Christmas Day. That game will be the kick-off game on the holiday slate of games, at 1:00.
If the Dolphins win all three, they will likely have punched their ticket to the playoffs. If they win two of the three, they probably will be close and potentially locked in. Whatever the case is, Miami in primetime is always fun and this year they are 1-1 this season in primetime, beating the Steelers and losing to the Bengals.