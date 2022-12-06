Christian Wilkins continues to dominate, he needs to a new contract
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not going to get Christian Wilkins on a cheap team-friendly contract but getting one done now will save money.
Wilkins will play the 2023 season on his the 5th year option that Miami exercised last year. If this year is to serve as any barometer of what his future earnings might be, the Dolphins would be smart to get him a deal now, rather than wait.
Wilkins is more than just an emotional cheerleader for the defense and the offense. Regularly seen running onto the field after every offensive touchdown to celebrate with his teammates, Wilkins’ growth as a defensive tackle continues week to week.
On Sunday, Wilkins posted his best game as a professional. 12 tackles against the 49ers, eight of those tackles were solo. Considering that Wilkins is an interior defensive lineman, that is eye-opening.
If Wilkins continues this type of play, he will be more expensive following the 2023 season, of course, this goes without saying as contracts typically go up year-to-year. In Wilkins’ case, it could be considerable.
Miami has to make a decision on Wilkins as well as Zach Sieler and Raekwon Davis as well. One of the three likely will not be in Miami after the 2023 season. The question is how much value do the Dolphins see in Wilkins compared to what he will cost the team in salary.
The Dolphins have preached the concept of building the roster from within and retaining their own. Wilkins is one of those players that is more than just another body up front in the trenches. His play is way above average, his leadership is without question, and he won’t be easy to replace. Not getting him a new deal at some point is not a positive message to send to the rest of the roster.
In his career so far, Wilkins started 55 of 59 games and has 258 tackles. Truth be told, Wilkins could start getting Pro Bowl considerations with the Dolphins now winning. If that happens ahead of a new deal…the dollar amount goes up.
The Dolphins will have a lot of decisions to make this off-season alone where 26 players will be free agents and money is already tight given the big contracts to Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, and Xavien Howard. At some point, they need to give one to Wilkins as well.