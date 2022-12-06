Miami Dolphins early snow possibility in Buffalo has Bills fans going nuts
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills game in two weeks was moved to Saturday night in primetime and an early weather report, says snow.
According to Weather.com, the temperature will be in the upper 20s with a possibility of snow and that apparently is enough for Bills fans to take to social media with all sorts of suggestions on how to make them suffer. Trust me, having to go to Buffalo at all is suffering enough.
Bills fans want to remind their team executives that the Dolphins didn’t block the sun from their stadium in September. They want to remind them that the Dolphins didn’t give them giant air conditioning units or enough shade, probably because their fans throw enough shade at everyone.
“Don’t give the Dolphins shovels!” they cry, “Don’t give them heaters!”, they cry at the top of their texting abilities…ooooh, some of them use BOLD.
We get it. We really do. The Dolphins are not great in cold-weather games and while that sucks, we get it, we understand that being miserable will extend not just through Saturday night but all the way until March while the Dolphins players and fans get to go back to sunny South Florida and 80-degree weather.
Maybe the Bills win next Saturday but they live in Buffalo so is it really a win?
For a good laugh and to see how salty the Bills faithful still are after losing in the sun, you can check out this Twitter thread that really shows how they have yet to move on.
Entertaining aside, the Dolphins and Bills will be playing for what could be the division title. Miami has the tougher road with a game this week in Los Angeles against the Chargers while the Bills who struggled to beat the Browns and Lions over the last three weeks and weren’t all that impressive against the Patriots last week, will get the Jets on Sunday…a team they lost to.
So it will be cold, the Bills will be favored to win and if Miami wins, the Bills fans will lose what’s left of their minds. That might be the best part of all of it.