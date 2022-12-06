Theories why Tua Tagovailoa played poorly for the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
On Sunday, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was definitely off his game against the 49ers and the question is why?
One of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL looked more like what we would have expected from Brock Purdy, the 49ers 3rd team QB who led the 49ers to a victory over the Dolphins. Purdy was accurate most of the game and handled the Dolphins pressure well. So what was wrong with Tua?
There have been plenty of “theories” surrounding his poor play but one thing was certain. He was off his game. While social media erupted with cat calls and “I told you so’s” from the fence fans, the reality is, Tua had a bad game. It happens. Earlier this year Josh Allen had a couple, Patrick Mahomes has had a bad game, everyone does. The trick is to not have two in a row.
The long flight from Miami could have played a part in his game. Jet lag is a real thing and despite the later start which should feel like a 1:00 game, the long flight west can be taxing. Excuse? No, just a theory.
Tua may have wanted to win so badly for the coach that has supported him from day one that he was too hyped for the game. Tua did look as though he was playing a little faster than normal. Making throws that he typically hits without a problem but on Sunday, he was missing and at times missing badly.
Perhaps the thought of Mike McDaniel heading back to the 49ers for the first time simply got in his head and he was trying to hard to win the game for him. Excuse? No, just a theory.
The 49ers defense is the number one in the NFL and while the Dolphins didn’t seem to have much problem getting players open and the offensive line was giving Tua time, it’s hard to imagine having to play a defensive unit that has two incredibly good defensive ends that can get pressure…especially when the best of the two is coming off his blindside. Still, just a theory.
Another, theory, if you will, is the fact that Tua was also facing this tough defense without his top two tackles. Terron Armstead was a late scratch with a pectoral injury and Austin Jackson was out with an ankle injury, again. Brandon Shell has played fine at RT but Joey Bosa is a different animal entirely.
On the other side, Greg Little had a big battle as well. Another excuse? No, just another theory that has been suggested on social media.
So what was the reason that Tua had an off day? Well, maybe it was a combination of all of those listed above. Tua was off and while there were some dropped passes, most of those passes were not well thrown balls. For whatever reason, Tua wasn’t on his game Sunday. Maybe this is the one he needed to get back on track, after all, he has been nearly perfect so far this entire season. A reality check? Maybe, truth is these are all just theories and it really doesn’t matter, it’s on to Los Angeles and the Chargers next Sunday night.