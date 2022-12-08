Jaylen Waddle has made the ‘Waddle’ go viral in the World Cup
By Juan Vasquez
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle’s signature celebration has gone worldwide, many players have now hit the ‘Waddle’ after scoring.The Miami Dolphins have turned into an aerial attack sensation this season, and it seems that the hype is going much further than just the NFL. During the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, there have been many players doing the ‘Waddle’. Dolphins are worldwide.
After many years and decades of misery, it seems like the Miami Dolphins and their fanbase have finally seen the light at the end of the tunnel this season, not only is the league taking notice. The world is as well.
The most recent sighting of the Waddle:
In a round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain, star Morocco player Achraf Hakimi hit the ‘Waddle’ celebration after scoring the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout. This marks the first time ever Morocco advances to the Quarter Finals of a World Cup.
Even if you don’t care much for soccer it’s a nice surprise to see how recognized the Miami Dolphins and their players have become across the world. This is a team that has been so explosive and fun to watch that the entire world has become a fan.
Take a moment to witness history for yourself (featuring the ‘Waddle’):
Achraf Hakimi hits the Jaylen Waddle after Morocco advances in World Cup:
Will the Miami Dolphins continue to be trendsetters as they amaze the world with their explosive style of play? After a tough loss vs the 49ers, the Dolphins will be traveling back to Los Angeles to face off against Justin Herbert and the Chargers.
A battle between two of the most electrifying teams and Quarterbacks in the NFL. I expect Tua Tagovailoa to come back swinging, but we’ll talk more about that game next article.
