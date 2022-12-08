Miami Dolphins look to be heading to a running back overhaul in 2023
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have an incredibly quick offense but running back is nowhere near what Mike McDaniel wants for that unit. Expect an overhaul during the 2023 off-season.
When the season is over, after the Dolphins win the Super Bowl of course, Miami will need to make big moves on both sides of the ball. Money will be tight but they should have some to spend. Running back will be one of those positions that need to be addressed.
Why? The simplest answer is the most obvious one. None of the players currently on the Dolphins roster at the running back position are under contract beyond the 2022 season. That’s right, these players are all free agents.
- Jeff Wilson
- Salvon Ahmed
- Raheem Mostert
- Myles Gaskin
Even on the practice squad, La’Mical Perine will be a free agent. The only player that Miami has under contract beyond this season at the position behind quarterback is Alec Ingold.
There is a good chance that the Dolphins bring back Wilson and Mostert but it is very safe to assume that we have seen the last of Myles Gaskin in Miami unless he is on an opposing teams sideline. It is also safe to believe that Ahmed will also not be back unless it is a cheap one-year deal after he tests the market.
Miami could look to the draft to replenish the unit but without a first-round selection in 2023, they are not likely going to give up a 2nd round pick on a running back when there are other needs that have to be addressed, likely with a higher priority.
If the Dolphins go the free-agent route, there are the high-profile guys that will want big money. Saquon Barkley, Jamaal Williams, Miles Sanders, and Josh Jacobs. All four would be potential additions but the money Barkley and Jacobs will seek is likely going to price Miami out. Miami could also add Kareem Hunt but he too could get a little pricier than Miami would like.
There are players Miami could trade for. Ezekiel Elliots name has been floated around as a potential player on the block and every team typically has at least one runner that could be floated.
What we do know is that the Dolphins will need to make a decision on their roster and there is a better shot at new faces than seeing this group return. Mostert’s chances of returning will be based on health and how much and for how long he wants his contract to be. Wilson has a good shot of returning, maybe the best of the four.
Wilson and McDaniel have a good history and there is a lot of respect between them. The fact Miami made the trade for Wilson speaks highly of McDaniel’s opinion and vision for Wilson in the future.
If Miami doesn’t bring Mostert back, the Dolphins will have three new runners next season to go with Wilson provided he actually is brought back.
No matter what happens, the chances of all four being brought back is incredibly slim and because of that, the Dolphins are going to be a team to watch as free agency approaches and then again, when the draft arrives in April.