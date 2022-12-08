Miami Dolphins offensive keys against the Los Angeles Chargers
The Miami Dolphins are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night football this week in a matchup that could break NFL Twitter.
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ offense had a rough game last week against the San Francisco 49ers and will be looking to bounce back against a below-average Chargers defense.
Here are the three keys to a productive Miami Dolphins offense this week.
ONE
The root of the Dolphins’ struggles against the 49ers was rooted in the lackluster offensive line play. Terron Armstead should be back this week. He is listed as questionable on the Dolphins’ injury report.
That will be huge, as he has been the anchor of the Dolphins’ offensive line all year long. The Dolphins also signed offensive tackle Eric Fisher. He can fill the left tackle spot if Armstead does not return or he can slide over to the right tackle.
Ultimately the offensive line as a whole must be better. Tua was consistently under pressure last week and rushing for only 33 yards is not going to cut it.
If the offensive line shows up I feel very good about saying that the Dolphins will win, but if they do not it could be another long week.
TWO
Spread the ball around. Jaylen Waddle only had one reception last week, Mike Gesiki had none, and Trent Sherfield only had one.
This offense is at its best when Tua is able to spread the ball around. Getting multiple guys involved also takes some of the pressure off of Tyreek Hill.
Waddle is one of the most explosive players in football. He has to touch the ball more than once a game. Gesicki is one of the best red zone threats and receiving tight ends in football. He was targeted only once last week. That is unacceptable.
Forcing the Chargers’ defense to respect and pay attention to more than just Tyreek Hill is vital to the success of this offense.
THREE
Mike McDaniel and this coaching staff have to commit to the run.
The Dolphins ran the ball eight times last week… eight times. That is not enough.
It is important in any offense to be balanced. Being balanced helps Tua and allows the offense to develop properly.
Is a play-action pass as effective if you are not attempting to run the ball? The answer is no.
Plus, it should be easier for the Dolphins to run the ball because of the speed they have on the outside with Hill and Waddle. Defenses consistently play two high safeties against the Dolphins because they are afraid of getting beaten over the top.
When you play two high safeties you can not put seven or eight guys in the box. This should present favorable numbers for the Dolphins to run the ball consistently or more than eight times in a game.
In addition to the run game opening up the passing game, it will help the defense. The Dolphins’ defense was on the field for 40 minutes last week. That is a long time for the defense to be out on the field.
If the Dolphins can establish the run it will help the defense as well.
OFFENSIVE PREDICTIONS
Big game watch: Jeff Wilson Jr.
The Chargers currently allow over 150 rushing yards per game. That is 4th worst in the NFL. They also have over five yards a carry, which is the worst in the NFL.
Mike McDaniel is a smart offensive coach. He knows the importance of establishing the run. I fully expect the Dolphins’ offense to commit to the run this week, and Wilson Jr. will be the main beneficiary of that.
Watch for Wilson to go for 90+ yards and a touchdown.
Tua Tagovailoa:
I wrote earlier this week about Tua’s rough game against the 49ers. I fully expect him to bounce back.
The Chargers’ pass rush is not nearly the same monster as the 49ers. Terron Armstead should also be back. Tua should have better protection this week and more time to throw the ball. When he has time he is really good.
I expect him to get back on track with 300+ yards passing and at least 2 TDs.