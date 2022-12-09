3 sneaky keys for the Miami Dolphins to get back on track vs the Chargers
By Matt Serniak
As we all know the Miami Dolphins took a loss last week out in San Francisco. The 49ers were the better team last Sunday even when Brock Purdy came in. The score wasn’t indicative of how close the game was but make no mistake, the Dolphins were outplayed.
But as we started to see when the film come out of the game and even during the live broadcast of the game, we were able to see that the Miami Dolphins left a lot of plays and yards on the field.
Mike McDaniel’s scheme worked because there were receivers open all over the place. Against the #1 defense, receivers were getting open down after down. The thing is, Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t sharp.
He was moving faster than he usually does which in turn got his feet off course which led to bad timing with him and his receivers. Did this happen because of the impending rush he knew was coming? Probably. We’ll never know why he was ultimately pressing out there.
What I think we do know, however, is that Tua is going to do everything he can not to have a repeat performance.
Everything in Tua’s history shows that the way he handles a loss is that he prepares, practices, and focuses even harder than he usually does. I would be shocked if Miami comes out on Sunday night in Los Angeles and Tua is still missing throws that we’ve seen him make many times before.
There’s added pressure for Tua this week and we all know it and we know that he knows it. He’s been asked questions about Justin Herbert all week. And because Tua understands the magnitude of being an NFL QB, he handled every question gracefully.
But we know that he wants to go out there and put on a show against Herbert. It won’t silence the critics who say Herbert is leaps and bounds better than him. It appears nothing can ever do that. But, Tua going out on Sunday night football and laying the smackdown on the Chargers would be sweet for everyone.
The Chargers are playing to keep their playoff hopes alive so you know they will give everything they have. The Miami Dolphins need to keep pace with everyone else who is currently ahead of them in the playoff standings such as Buffalo who Miami plays next Saturday night. So Miami has to bring everything they have to the table.
To ensure victory, the Miami Dolphins need to adhere to following these keys to victory. I’m not going to bore you with the obvious such as keeping penalties down, win the turnover battle, establish the run, tackle, don’t get beat deep, block, convert 3rd downs, get off the field on 3rd downs, and a billion other football cliches and jargon. No, these are some sneaky, underrated, Miami Dolphins-centric level keys to this particular game against the Chargers. Win this game and you’re one step closer to the playoffs.