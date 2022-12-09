Miami Dolphins 2023 NFL Mock Draft – they do have needs
By Brian Miller
A Miami Dolphins 2023 NFL Mock Draft will not showcase a first-round draft pick in 2023. Thanks to Bruce Beal and his convincing Stephen Ross that tampering was a good idea. They still have other draft picks.
Following the blockbuster trade at the deadline for Bradley Chubb, the Denver Broncos will now select in the slot that once belonged to the 49ers. Miami? They will have to wait until the 2nd round before they get a shot at making their first selection.
In all, the Dolphins will have the following draft selections in 2023.
- 1 – Second round
- 2 – Third round picks (one from NE for Parker trade)
- 1 – Sixth-round pick (from Chicago)
- 1 – Seventh round pick
The Dolphins do not have a lot of draft capital in the upcoming draft but they look good at the top considering. Having three picks in the first three rounds specifically rounds two and three isn’t a bad thing.
Miami traded the following:
- 1st – Denver for Bradley Chubb
- 1st – Their own pick was forfeited
- 4th – To Chiefs for Tyreek Hill
- 5th – To 49ers for Jeff Wilson, Jr.
- 6th – To Chiefs for Tyreek Hill
Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel will need to make the most out of their first three selections and it will be interesting to see where they believe they need to upgrade the roster.