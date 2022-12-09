Miami Dolphins could deliver a big blow to Chargers playoff hopes
By Brian Miller
The NFL is a crazy place and as we learned last night with 1:00 minute left and Baker Mayfield at QB, anything can happen. The Miami Dolphins need to know this.
Nothing in the NFL is a given. It takes everyone to play at the right level all game long. Last week, the Dolphins played well enough to beat the 49ers but an off day by Tua Tagovailoa left Miami outside of another win.
This week, they can’t afford to have an off day. Facing Justin Herbert and a Chargers team that has lost to the Raiders and five other teams. The Chargers come into the game 6-6 and two games behind the Dolphins for a playoff spot.
Sunday won’t be easy for the playoff seeds this weekend. The Bills and Jets, two teams in the top seven face each other and then the Dolphins face the Chargers.
If the Bills win, the Jets will fall to 7-6 and there will be an opening for the Chargers to jump into the top seven. Consider it more motivation.
In reality, the Chargers are a mess with a defense that doesn’t play well and an offense that is inconsistent. Their best players are not making the impact they should. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have missed a lot of time this year and Williams’ status is unknown for Sunday. Running back Austin Ekeler is the Chargers’ best RB and the go-to receiver.
A Dolphins victory on Sunday would deal a big blow to the Chargers chances of making the playoffs. Miami would improve to 9-4. The three-game separation from the Chargers is more like a 4-game swing considering Miami would own the head-to-head.
The Dolphins are in a very good position for the playoffs but with Buffalo up the following week, the Dolphins need to get another victory and force the Bills game into being the game of the year and the one that could decide the AFC East.
If Miami wins on Sunday, they will hold their own destiny in the AFC East.