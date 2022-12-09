Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers defensive Keys
This high-powered Los Angeles Chargers offense, led by Justin Herbert, gives me great concern about the Miami Dolphins defense this week.
This Chargers’ offense has the potential to put up big numbers against this Dolphins’ defense. Here are the three things the Dolphins’ defense needs to do to prevent that from happening.
ONE
The Dolphins need to hold the Chargers to field goals. This Chargers’ offense is built to move the ball on the Dolphins’ defense. The Chargers are the 6th best passing offense in the league, throwing for over 265 yards a game. The Dolphins are the 22nd best at defending the pass.
It is a bad matchup for this Dolphins’ defense. The Chargers have multiple weapons on offense, and the Dolphins do not have the players in the secondary to match up.
I expect for the Dolphins to play a lot of zone in the red zone. The Dolphins’ ability to play good zone defense in the red zone will be key to keeping the Chargers out of the end zone.
TWO
The Dolphins will need to get off the field when they have the chance. This Chargers’ offense is one of the most aggressive teams in the league. Only five teams have gone for it on 4th down more than the Chargers.
The Dolphins’ ability to get off the field on 4th down will be vital to their success, and they will have the opportunity to swing the momentum of the game on those plays.
This game has the potential to be won or lost on 4th down plays. If the Dolphins come up with a couple of stops at midfield and the offense scores a touchdown; that could be the difference.
The good news is that despite the Chargers going for it on 4th down consistently, they often do not get it. They convert on 4th down less than half the time. That is 24th in the league.
The Dolphins are 12th in stopping teams on 4th down. That trend will need to continue if the defense wants to hold up against the Chargers’ high-powered offense.
THREE
Bradley Chubb needs to earn his money. In Chubb’s four games as a Dolphin, he has recorded 2.5 sacks. That is a great production. I am not saying that Chubb has not been playing well.
I am saying that the Dolphins traded him and extended him for games like this. If the dolphins want to win the AFC East they need to win this game. I explained earlier in the article how this secondary makes me worried this week. It will not matter as much if Chubb and the rest of this defensive line get after Herbert.
Chubb has the ability to dominate a game like Von Miller, TJ Watt, or Nick Bosa. I saw him do it against the Colts on Thursday Night Football in week 5. He had 2.5 sacks and put Matt Ryan under constant pressure.
This Chargers’ offensive line is beaten up. They have had to put three offensive linemen on the injury reserve so far this year. There is no reason for Chubb and the rest of this Dolphins’ defensive line to not dominate the line of scrimmage and get after Herbert.
Defensive Predictions:
Big game watch: Bradley Chubb
After everything I just said about Chubb he has to be on my big game watch. This is a favorable matchup for him. I’m expecting at least 1.5 sacks from him this game. I would not be surprised if that number got up to over two.