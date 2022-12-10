It’s California or bust for this year Miami Dolphins playoff hopes
If things don’t turn around playing in California, Miami Dolphins playoff chances will start to dwindle. Leaving the Buffalo Bills game as the ultimate hump to get over.
All the national recognition the Miami Dolphins have been getting lately will start to fall by the wayside with each loss, to keep this in order, wins need to come. I don’t know about you, but I like the games being flexed to night time.
Are these Miami Dolphins ready for prime time? We will see soon enough. All it will take is to play like they did when they had three consecutive games scoring 30 points.
This loss to the 49ers puts them in a precarious position, but one that can be resolved by beating the Bolts.
That loss had some weird things going on. Quarterback Tua looked off, from when he led those 30-point games, with more accurate throws. The main offensive lineman Terron Armstead was out and it must have had implications on his play. That accuracy just wasn’t there. Terron Armstead looks pretty banged up heading into this Charger’s game.
Newly acquired offensive lineman Eric Fisher could be the saving grace, to help the offensive line play, should he get up to speed soon enough, learning the Miami Dolphins techniques.
I felt that the play calling by coach Mike McDaniel could have been tailored more to the situation in the 49ers game, meaning more short plays, giving Tua just a bit more time. That game certainly was a roller coaster ride how it played out, the first play scoring a touchdown, and nearly coming back in the end. It would have been a nice feather in coach mcgeeks hat. He did show a tip of the hat to former head coach Adam Gase by running a play featuring crossing running backs.