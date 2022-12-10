Josh Boyer should be on the Miami Dolphins hotseat
By Brian Miller
Offensively, the Los Angeles Chargers don’t have a lot of defense to stop the Miami Dolphins’ offense but it’s Miami’s defense that is concerning.
Mike McDaniel has the Dolphins’ offensive playing at “ludicrous speed”, some of you will get that reference. On the other side of the ball, it has clearly been a problem all year long…the defense is not playing up to its potential.
Yes, the Dolphins’ secondary is banged up. Yes, Xavien Howard has one interception all year long. Yes, Nik Needham and Emmanuel Ogbah are both on IR. Still, the Dolphins’ defense has not been playing up to the potential it has.
This is on Josh Boyer who so far this year, has yet to call a great game. The addition of Bradley Chubb should have made this defense more intense, so far, we haven’t seen that. I don’t know if Josh Boyer will keep his job next year but if I were Mike McDaniel, this game against the Chargers could be the one that makes my mind up.
The Chargers’ offense has struggled all season and despite Justin Herbert’s big arm, they haven’t played well with or without their top receivers. They are a 6-6 team that should be thankful for their record.
If Miami doesn’t win this game, it may come down to the play of Tua Tagovailoa who struggled last week but more than likely, it will come down to the inability of the defense to get off the field. Last week against the 49ers, the defense wasn’t horrible but against Brock Purdy, you would have expected Boyer to bring a lot of different looks to confuse the young inexperienced QB. He didn’t and as a result, Purdy was able to look like a seasoned veteran.
Los Angeles is not going to be an easy team to beat but if Boyer can’t come up with a defensive gameplan to take Austin Ekeler out of their offensive system, and cover Mike Williams and Keenan Allen on the edges, then he isn’t equipped to do this job and shouldn’t be retained after the season.
Boyer should be on the hot seat. His roster is talented but they are not playing like the defense they were last year and many of the players were holdovers from last season.