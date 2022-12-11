Terron Armstead active for the Miami Dolphins against the Chargers
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins got some good news with the activation of Terron Armstead for Sunday night football against the Chargers.
Armstead suffered a pectoral injury two weeks ago and missed last week’s game against the 49ers but he is active for tonight’s game. With Armstead dressing for the game and Eric Fisher starting at right tackle, the Dolphins’ offensive line is in pretty good shape. The question is how much will Miami use Armstead throughout the evening.
The Dolphins may want to put him on a snap count of sorts. If they can get a big lead early, Armstead may find his night coming to an end a little early as well to get more rest. Miami needs Armstead next week against a very tough Bills defense on Saturday.
The Dolphins will, however, be without Myles Gaskin and Erik Ezukanma, two familiar inactive faces on game day. They will also be without tight end Hunter Long he continues to recover from a concussion.
WR River Cracraft will be inactive dealing with an injury he suffered Thursday in practice. The final two players, Teddy Bridgewater and Noah Igbinoghene are not strangers to the inactive list. Bridgewater is still recovering from an injury and will miss his third game.
For the Chargers, QB Easton Stick will be joined by Jason Moore, former Dolphins running back Sony Michel, Bryce Callahan, and Trey Pipkins.
The Chargers will have WR Mike Williams back on the field. He and Keenan Allen will give the Dolphins secondary a big test.
Both of the Chargers’ top secondary players, Derwin James and Sebastian Joseph-Day were ruled out earlier.
Miami is looking to stay one game behind the Bills who moved to 10-6 with their win over the Jets earlier today while the Chargers are holding on to the hope of keeping their playoff chances alive.