Deep dive: Why do the Miami Dolphins look so different recently?

A big weaknesses Tua Tagovailoa had these last 2 years was the intermediate pass over the middle (10-20 yards).



Tua’s rookie year he had a passer rating of 48.6, and 56.1 during his 2nd year on these throws.



This year Tua is posting a league best 152.5 rating on these throws 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MP42uBlU5p