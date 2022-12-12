Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill no longer leads league in yards
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins lost on Sunday night and Tyreek Hill lost his grip on the NFL receiving yardage lead to Justin Jefferson. When it rains…it pours.
Sunday night and last Sunday have not been good for the Dolphins and now, Tyreek Hill finds himself 40 yards behind Jefferson for the league lead in receiving yardage.
Hill had a good game for a normal receiver but it was far from what we expected from Hill. The Chargers did a great job of keeping him out of the offensive game plan. Tua’s accuracy issues, coupled with a very good game plan the last two weeks, have dented Hill’s attempted run for the 2,000-yard plateau.
Jefferson now has 1500 yards and needs to average 125 yards per game to reach 2,000 for the season, something that has never been done before. Hill needs to average 135 yards over the course of the next four games to reach the milestone.
The other side of the coin has Jaylen Waddle who has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark with 1,003. He too did not have a great game on Sunday night against the Chargers. Both face a stout defense in Buffalo along with expected wintery weather as well.
Tua Tagovailoa, who has led the league in quarterback rating most of the year is now second behind Jalen Hurts who holds a 2/10 of a point ahead of him. Tua finished Sunday night with a 10/28 145-yard stat line.
Fans are wondering aloud if perhaps McDaniel and Tua are too focused on getting Hill to the 2K mark. Tua was trying to force-feed Hill throughout the game and while you want to get the ball into the hands of your playmakers, Miami’s best option against the Chargers may have been to run the ball early and often to wear down a defense that has consistently struggled all year, especially after the Chargers rolled out a very good defensive scheme to take Hill and Waddle out of their rhythm.
Tyreek could still reach 2,000 yards but it is growing less likely given the offensive play over the last two weeks.